Final dates for posting your Christmas cards and parcels

Sending loved ones a parcel or a card this Christmas? Here are the last posting dates recommended by Parcelforce and the Royal Mail.

The festive period is the busiest time of the year for Parcelforce Worldwide’s UK express business which begins planning for Christmas as early as April.

- The recommended last posting date for Parcelforce Worldwide’s Next Day UK services express9, express10, expressAM and express24 is Friday December 21.

- For express48 and express48large, its two day UK services, the recommended latest posting date is Thursday December 20.

- For customers posting abroad to Western Europe, the USA and Canada using its globalexpress service, parcels must be sent by Monday December 17.

- Parcels going to the Republic of Ireland on its irelandexpress service should be sent by Wednesday December 19 if they are to arrive in time for Christmas.

A spokesperson from Parcelforce Worldwide, said: “Our drivers will be working hard to deliver last minute purchases and presents during the festive season.

“We’ve announced our recommended last posting dates to help our customers plan for Christmas ahead of time. We encourage customers to post early ahead of our busiest time of year.”

Senders can also sign up to Parcelforce’s reward scheme – Rewards4U – to be in with a chance of winning one of three festive gifts whilst also receiving 15 per cent off every parcel sent*.

Prizes include an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, Apple iPad Mini and Apple Watch and the prize draw is open to new and existing Rewards4U members.

For all destinations visit www.parcelforce.com/christmas and for more information on member offers visit www.parcelforcerewards4u.com.

*excludes globalvalue and globaleconomy

Royal Mail latest recommended posting dates

Tuesday December 18:

2nd Class

Royal Mail Signed For® 2nd Class

Thursday December 20:

1st Class

Royal Mail Signed For® 1st Class

Royal Mail Tracked 48®*

Friday December 21:

Royal Mail Tracked 24®*

Saturday December 22:

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed®

*Royal Mail Tracked 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48 services are unavailable to purchase at Post Office® branches.