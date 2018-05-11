Final permission sought over 300 homes for Westhampnett

Developers have submitted plans for the approval of reserve matters for a large-scale housing development.

Outline approval for 300 new homes in Westhampnett was granted in February 2016, despite huge opposition.

The site shows the sports field located to the north-west of the homes. IDPartnership

Now David Wilson and Barratt Homes has submitted two new applications for a playing pitch, pedestrian and cycle access, green space and a pumping station to serve the development.

It is set to have 90 affordable homes, both rental and part-ownership, with permanent access for vehicles from Madgwick Lane and Stane Street, the north-west and southern borders of the 13.16 hectares site.

The plans show a full-size football pitch and changing rooms situated away from the main site, to the north-west with a proposal for access to be built off Old Place Lane and follow the eastern edge of the River Lavant to connect the sports field, opposite Old Place Farm.

In a joint planning statement, Barratt and David Wilson said: “Full and detailed consideration has been given to the potential impact of the proposed development on the amenity of the existing occupants of adjoining properties, with the positioning of dwellings and the internal arrangements seeking to minimise any potential for detrimental overlooking or overshadowing.”

The overall plan also includes a community facility and children’s play space.

The original application for the homes saw nearly 200 objections and was only approved by Chichester District Council planners by a narrow vote.

View the reserved matters planning application (18/01024/REM) here: https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=P7N1BLERKUU00