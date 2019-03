Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in Felpham during the night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) tweeted that crews attended the scene just after midnight (Sunday, March 10) after receiving reports.

The fire broke out at a property in Mornington Crescent.

Six fire appliances attended the scene and an aerial ladder platform was used.

WSFRS said the blaze was brought under control and crews remained there throughout the night cutting away and damping down.