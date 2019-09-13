Fire breaks out at property in West Lavington

Fire crews are at a property in West Lavington this morning (Friday).

According to Midhurst Fire Station, its crew was paged to a 'domestic property fire'.

Fire service

Its post on social media at 8.20am read: "43P1 currently in attendance with Haslemere Fire at a domestic property fire in West Lavington near Midhurst.

"Crews are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and extinguishers to extinguish the fire."

Providing an update at 10.15am, it added: "The fire in West Lavington is now out [but] crews remain on scene while [energy company] SSE isolate the electric so crews can cut away."

