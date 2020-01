Two fire crews have been sent to deal with a fire in Bersted this afternoon (Monday, January 20).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two engines from Bognor Regis were called to Dove Court just before 12.30pm.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a fire in an office on Dove Court, Bersted, at 12.28pm.

"Upon arrival, crews found a small fire and are currently using breathing apparatus while tackling the fire.”

Updates to follow as and when they become available.