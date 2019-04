A boat was destroyed by a fire on a beach in Selsey on Saturday night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two engines were sent to Kingsway at 9.20pm.

A spokesman added: "We were called to a fire involving a boat on the beach.

"Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, a wooden fishing boat on the beach was alight, and the fire was extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.

"The boat was 100 per cent destroyed by fire. We left at 10.05pm."