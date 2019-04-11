Fire brigade called to commercial property in Chichester

Two fire engines were sent to a blaze at a commercial property in Chichester this morning (Thursday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about the fire in St James' Road at 5.52am.

Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman said: "We were called to a fire at a commercial property in St James Road at 5.52am this morning.

"Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor using four breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one safety jet.

"The ground floor was approximately 30 per cent damaged by fire, heat and smoke. Crews ventilated the building and we left at 8.01am."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

