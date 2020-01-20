Fire 'brought under control' in Bersted building

Two fire crews were sent to deal with a fire in Bersted this afternoon (Monday, January 20).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two engines from Bognor Regis were called to Dove Court just before 12.30pm.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a fire in an office on Dove Court, Bersted, at 12.28pm.

"Upon arrival, crews found a small fire and are currently using breathing apparatus while tackling the fire.”

Providing an update on social media at 2.40pm, a spokesman said: "Firefighters brought this small fire under control using one hose reel and left the scene shortly after 1pm.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this incident."