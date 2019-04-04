Fire crews remain at Chichester tip fire

More than 37 hours after they were first called to a large fire at Westhampnett tip, fire crews continue to attend the scene.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at 8.25pm on Tuesday, April 2. Six pumps and an aerial ladder were used to tackle the blaze.

Smoke still issuing from the building yesterday on Wednesday morning.

A tweet from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are still on the scene of the fire in Stane Street, #Chichester. The Household Waste Recycling site will be closed again today. We will keep you updated throughout the day."

In a statement, Viridor, which manages the Westhampnett Household Waste and Recycling site, the likely cause of the Chichester tip fire could be batteries found in mobile phones, toys, cameras, eCigarettes, and laptops. It added that lithium ion batteries are the main cause of the waste site fires but said the cause 'has not yet been identified'.

Describing the moment he noticed the fire, resident Gavin Argent said: "We looked out of the window and saw this enormous conflagration. It seems as thought there were two seats of fire — one over to the left and one over to the right — massive smoke on the right and a hellish inferno on the left."

Read more about the tip fire here:

• Tip management company reveals likely cause of large Chichester fire • See dramatic pictures of Chichester tip fire

• Watch dramatic aerial drone video footage of the Chichester tip fire • Large fire in Chichester

• 'Hellish inferno': Westhampnett fire witnesses on what they saw • Chichester tip 'closed for next few days at least' after fire

