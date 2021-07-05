Fire crews tackle blaze in Drake Park, Felpham

Crews were called to reports of the fire at 3:18pm and Joint Fire Control mobilised teams from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton to tackle the blaze. An aerial platform ladder from Worthing was also used during the incident.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to quickly bring the small fire under control using one high pressure hose reel and a covering jet.

“The fire is now out, and we still have one crew from Bognor Regis in attendance at the scene.”