Fire destroys cars, a caravan and a digger in Bracklesham

A field fire in Bracklesham has left two cars, a caravan, a digger, land and rubbish completely destroyed.

At 9pm last night (Wednesday, October 31) West Sussex Fire Service were called out to Clayton Lane following reports of a fire which had broken out in a field.

Fire services confirmed that appliances were sent from both East Wittering and Bognor Regis to the scene to tackle the fire which had spread rapidly.

Resident Jeff Morley, who lived just metres from where the fire broke out, called the fire service as soon as he saw the flames growing into the blaze it turned out to be.

Mr Morley said: “I heard a bang which I think was a gas bottle exploding then a touring caravan then went up in flames along with two cars.”

Jeff’s wife, Louise Morley added: “The firemen told us that if the fire had carried on breaking out for only 15 minutes it would have reached our home.

“Thanks to the fire services for such a quick response and saving our property.”

West Sussex Fire Service left the scene just after midnight and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.