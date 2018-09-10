Fire 'destroys' tractor near Chichester

A fire has 'destroyed' a tractor near Chichester this morning, West Sussex Fire and Rescue service has confirmed.

The fire service said two engines were sent to the 'large vehicle' fire in Bognor Road at around 11.30am.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We were called to a large vehicle fire in Bognor Road, Chichester at 11.32am this morning (10 September).

"Two engines were sent to the scene, where a tractor was well alight.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the tractor was destroyed. We left at 12.54pm.”