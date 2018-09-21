Fire fighters battle log store blaze in Bepton

Fire fighters battled a blaze at a large log store in Bepton, near Midhurst, last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to the aptly named Logs on Fire store in Bugshill Lane at 9.29pm.

In a series of tweets from Midhurst Fire Station, it was reported that two fire engines from the station were first on the scene,and arrived to find a well developed fire being driven by strong winds to a nearby building.

Crews from surrounding stations in Petworth, Chichester, Arundel, Haslemere, Bordon and Bognor Regis also responded, according to the tweets.

Midhurst station said a total of six engines and two water carriers, plus command support, were in attendance.

The tweets said relief crews from Billingshurst, East Wittering, Bognor Regis and Lancing took over and remained at the scene until first light and were expected to be replaced by relief crews today.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.