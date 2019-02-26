Fire service at House of Fraser due to 'false alarm'

A fire engine outside House of Fraser was called to the store this evening on a false alarm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the crew were called by an automatic fire alarm.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to stand down.

It comes after leading representatives from the fire service made calls to deactivate automatic fire alarms at business premises during working hours to reduce unnecessary call outs.

False alarms, via automatic alarms and by good intent make up around half of all calls to the fire service in West Sussex.

Read more here: Smaller fire crews would give ‘flexibility’, West Sussex fire chief says