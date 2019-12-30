Fire service issues statement following Chidham fire

The fire service has issued a statement while a fire in Chidham is being bought under control.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.41pm to reports of a fire involving an industrial building on Cot Lane, Chidham, following multiple calls from members of the public.

An ambulance car at the scene

“Crews from Bognor Regis and Chichester, together with Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Emsworth and Havant, are currently tackling the fire.

“Firefighters are using three jets as well as compressed air foam to tackle the fire, with two firefighters using breathing apparatus, and remain on scene bringing the fire under control.

“SECAmb are also in attendance. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

“With the wind coming from the south-west this evening, residents in Chidham, Nutbourne, Bosham, Fishbourne and the western side of Chichester are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while the fire is being brought under control.”

Smoke coming from the warehouse