Fire service recruits set to pull together for charity challenge

Trainee firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will be taking on the monstrous task of pulling a fire engine along a four mile route.

The challenging event, taking place tomorrow at Ford Airfield, is all for a good cause.

It will begin at 1pm and will see the latest recruits pull a 13.5 tonne fire engine in order to raise as much money as possible for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The recruits are currently undergoing an intensive 14-week training course, which began in September, as they train to become West Sussex’s latest wholetime community firefighters.

Keith Parvin, course commander, said: “There is a longstanding tradition of trainee firefighters raising money for a charity to mark their commitment to a career serving their community.

“Our new recruits are very keen to continue this tradition. We now need the public to get behind this challenge and help our trainee firefighters raise as much money as possible for sick and injured firefighters”.

To support the trainee firefighters and help them beat their £500 target, visit the JustGiving page to donate.

This can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wsfrs-recruits-sept2017.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is at the heart of West Sussex County Council’s Communities and Public Protection Directorate, working to support communities to become safer, stronger and more resilient through a combination of prevention, protection and response activities.

The fire engine the firefighters will pull weighs 13.5 tons which is roughly the same weight as three fully grown African elephants, which is the same as 17 times the weight of the England rugby pack.

The fire engine weighs the same as around 165 firefighters, or more than £1.3 million in pound coins.

Fnd out more about the Firefighters Charity at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.