THREE fire crews were called to a primary school after smoke was spotted coming from its roof.

Firefighters from Fareham, Wickham and Bishop’s Waltham were mobilised to St John The Baptist CE Primary School, in Solomons Lane, Bishop’s Waltham.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof space of the building earlier this morning.

Crews identified the problem, which was caused by an overheating electrical light fitting.

Officers made the scene safe before leaving.