Firefighters help flooded Easebourne residents

A residential property in Easebourne suffered extensive flooding during an icy Friday.

Midhurst Fire Station tweeted this picture and said: “Appliances sent at 12.38pm to another #flooding call in #Easebourne road continue to be challenging with flurries of snow fall #Midhurst.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service then told the Observer: “Two crews from Midhurst (one fire engine and one specialist appliance) attended a residential property after reports of flooding.

“On arrival there was a large amount of water coming through the ceiling.

“Crews were able to isolate the water and electrics and undertake salvage work.

“The incident was closed at 1pm. This is the second flooding incident that Midhurst have attended in the last 24 hours.”