Firefighters rescue injured man from bungalow roof

Firefighters were called to assist paramedics at an incident at a bungalow in Harting this afternoon (Friday).

In a post on social media, Midhurst Fire Station said its crew responded along with specialist appliances from Chichester and Southsea 'to rescue an injured male from a first floor roof'.

Midhurst station crew manager and town council chairman Mark Purves said firefighters arrived at the South Acre bungalow just before 12.40pm and had left by 2pm.

He confirmed the injured man was left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service, which was first on the scene.