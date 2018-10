Firefighters tackled a blaze at a fireworks display in Selsey yesterday evening (October 13), the fire service has said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said two fire engines - from Chichester and Selsey - and a 4x4 attended an incident in Paddock Lane.

The service said a fire broke out after a bonfire set alight to trees and hedgerow at about 8.30pm.

A spokesman said the fire was extinguished by crews using two hose reels.

Crews left the scene at 9.15pm.