Firefighters tackling blaze on Bognor Pier

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Bognor Pier this evening (Saturday, November 10).

Crews from Bognor and Chichester were called to the scene just before 8pm following reports of smoke and a burning smell coming from a building at the end of the pier.

Minutes after the first crews arrived on the scene, further back up arrived from Littlehampton and Chichester fire stations.

A spokesperson from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that a building measuring 10 metres by 15 meters was found to be alight.

WSFRS added that firefighters had removed two acetylene cylinders, two propane cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the building.

Sussex Police have been called to the scene to control traffic.

As of 9.15pm, three fire crews are still on the scene tackling the blaze.