First ‘Fit As A Fiddle’ festival to take place this May

A brand new wellbeing festival is set to take place this month.

Founded by Halnaker-based Hannah Worthington, Fit As A Fiddle (FAAF) festival is set to be a celebration of energy, health, and positivity.

The boutique, luxury festival is taking a holistic approach to wellbeing, promoting nutrition, fitness, community, and positive mental thinking, as well as getting back to nature. Ticket holders can stay in yurts which feature wood burning stoves, sheepskin rugs, and plush bedding.

FAAF is set to take place from May 25 to 28, meaning that guests staying for the whole festival can stay for four nights in one of the yurts on the festival’s East Ashling site.

Hannah plans to have three sets of activities running simultaneously throughout FAAF - a sedentary option such as a wellbeing talk or mindfulness workshop, a mild physical activity including yoga or pilates, and a more challenging physical option, such as HIIT. Together Yoga are taking over part of the festival, offering, among other types of activity, yoga under the stars with a live DJ set. Hollie Grant of Pilates PT will also be offering sessions, and different genres of dancing will be available.

Hannah said: “FAAF will not be commercial this year. We’re going to be supporting MOVE, a charity which is close to our hearts and helps young people living with cancer to keep fit and strong through treatment.”

For more information about the festival, visit www.fitasafiddlefestival.co.uk.