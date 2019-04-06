Five fire crews called to blaze in central Chichester

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in central Chichester tonight, with five crews currently on scene.

The smell of smoke is filling the air in North Street, where the high street area has been cordoned off while firefighters tackle the fire, first reported in St Martins Square at 10.17pm.

Firefighters were seen using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets outside the now smoke-filled shoe shop Hotter.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five crews had been called to the incident.

He added: "We would urge people to avoid the area to allow crews to bring the fire under control."