Students from Helena’s Flamenco School presented a cheque for £537 to a housing and homelessness charity last week.

The funds were raised by their Flamenco show, held at St Pancras Church last month.

The cheque was received on Shelter’s behalf by Barrister Hazel Hobbs from Pallant Chambers who act for Shelter in the region.

It was presented on International Women’s Day, last Thursday, March 8.

For more information about Shelter, visit the charity’s website at www.shelter.org.uk.