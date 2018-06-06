Fleets get ready to take sail

A tradition that goes back many decades, Itchenor Sailing Club’s annual Points Week is a celebration of classic keelboat racing at its best.

One of Itchenor’s flagship events, Keelboat Points Week is a five day series of harbour races with longer than usual courses, making the best use of Chichester Harbour at high tide.

The club will also host a number of events through the week to enable participants to meet and mingle with like minded sailors from other classes.

Around 50 classic keelboats took part in last year’s event for a week of competitive racing. It was attended by sailors ranging from those in their early 20s to the winner in the Sunbeam fleet aged 85, demonstrating the appeal of this form of racing for all ages.

With this year marking the 95th anniversary of the Solent Sunbeam, the Club is anticipating an even larger attendance for this year’s event.

Itchenor Sailing Club is known for its first class, one design racing and is home to the largest fleet of Swallows, XODs and Sunbeams in the UK. Itchenor’s keelboat sailors have enjoyed national success over the years, including consecutive wins at Cowes for the last seven years.

For more information on Itchenor Sailing Club and its upcoming events visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk.