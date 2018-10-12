Flood alert issued for Emsworth Harbour

A precautionary flood alert for Emsworth Harbour has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency said it is due to a ‘higher than forecast’ tide at Portsmouth over the last few days.

The alert read: “As larger waves are expected Friday lunchtime, it’s possible that very minor flood impacts will affect the immediate sea front for 30 minutes either side of high water.

“Spray overtopping could affect Emsworth Mill Pond South, small amounts of water may flood into the Ship Inn car park.”

The Environment Agency recommended that cars avoid parking at the bottom of Langstone High Street.

It added: “Flood protection could also be installed as a precaution.”

The warning has been issued until 4pm this afternoon, when tide levels ‘return to normal and further impacts are not expected’.