Flood warning issued for Bosham and West Itchenor

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Bosh and West Itchenor as a result of Storm Sebastien.

Flooding and high tide is expected at 11.30am, according to the Environment Agency.

The total forecast tide is 5.47 metre.

For one hour either side of high water, flooding will affect Shore Road and a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and Gloucester Terrace.

Water will reach the top of slipways in West Itchenor including near Itchenor Sailing Club and The Street.

Wave heights will increase Wednesday evening, but tide heights and flood risk will gradually reduce from Thursday.

Residents are advised to put out flood defences one hour before high tide, if they have them.

SEE MORE: Picture special - Chichester university students take a dip in sea at Bognor Regis beach for Movember campaign

Chichester collision - Drink-driver is disqualified after failing to stop

Wealthier than Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Emma Watson — EuroMillions jackpot win will be ‘life-changing’ for Selsey family