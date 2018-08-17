Flooded residents 'appalled' by council inaction

A group of residents have complained about 'lack of response' to floods in their road.

The residents shared their concerns after reporting flooding issues in the A259 in Old Fishbourne to West Sussex County Council.

Gabrielle Adams said there had been issues with the drain for ten years and said she 'can't wait in hope anymore'.

She added: "I'm appalled that we told them it was blocked and they had the audacity to tell us they can't do anything until it rains.

"They didn't even bother to come and look.

"I worry about flooding all the time. It's devastating."

West Sussex County Council said they were not aware of any 'significant flooding' since 2014 and prior to this drainage improvements had been undertaken to improve the situation.

Gabrielle also said that not enough was being done to repair roads adding: "The highways need to know how dangerous the road is. They are not managing it."

Residents have said they contacted West Sussex County Council numerous times but were told they would have to wait until it rained for 3 hours.

Cherry Partridge, 66, said: "The issue that I have got is that the drains are blocked in the road and the rain will pour into my front door.

"It surrounds the house with water. It is dangerous for cars coming down the road.

"I was swamped because I was out unblocking the drain."

At one point, Cherry explains, she had sand bags at her front door. "Water was going through a neighbour door so I gave them to her.

"I have had it in my house before now but my son and I managed to back up the gate."

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by a small number of residents, who live adjacent to the A259 in Fishbourne, with surface water ponding on the public highway.

“After speaking with one of the residents, we have recently completed a site visit to look into the concerns raised in more detail and will need to undertake a number of investigations into the drainage system but will keep them updated with any progress that we make and works that are required.”

Geoff Allen, 76, said: "The road was absolutely covered in water.

"What I was disappointed in was the response. It's frustrating.

"I'm so lucky I have a lovely neighbours and we all muck in. We all help each other."