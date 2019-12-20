Flooding affects the Chichester area – in pictures

Readers have shared their photos showing the extent of the flooding in Chichester and surrounding areas today.

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread flooding in Sussex, with Sussex Police warning motorists this morning to avoid travelling if possible.

Entering Yapton. Photo by Laura Baker

The M23 was closed in both directions for several hours, and there was also major disruption on the railway lines.

Many roads in the Chichester area have been submerged in water.

Philip Prior, who sent a photo of flooding in Keynor Lane, Sidlesham, said: “Roads are horrible and it’s worse heading towards East Sussex.”

Southbrook Road in West Ashling is another area affected.

Keynor Lane in Sidlesham. By Philip Prior

One reader sent a photo of Church Lane in Tangmere, where ‘a giant lake in the middle of the road’ had appeared.

It comes after Sussex experienced a month’s rainfall over the past week, including 20mm Thursday night.

Flood alerts have been issued for the nearby Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes, with more rain expected to fall between 3pm and 9pm tomorrow.

The county council said Pagham Road in Pagham, Colworth Lane and Woodhorn Lane in Oving had been closed due to the flooding.

Southbrook Road in West Ashling. Photo by Claire Richardson

