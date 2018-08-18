Floral fun at Bosham Chidham and District Horticultural Society’s annual show

Bosham Chidham and District Horticultural Society held its annual show on Saturday.

Entries included beautiful displays of flowers and produce.

Rozie Bradley, secretary, said: “Another great show! Yes, the entries were down a bit on last year, but to be honest after the summer we have had we were surprised to get as many as we did.

“An exceptionally hot summer which was followed by a torrential rain storm the day before the show!

“There is always such a good atmosphere at the show and that is why the judges love to come each year.

“We had great support from the local area both with the entries and in the afternoon when the hall soon filled up with people coming to admire the exhibits, take part in the raffle and tombola and stay on to have a slice of homemade cake and a cup of tea!

“Many congratulations to everyone who entered and of course especially to those who won prizes.

“It was so good to see so many children’s entries! The committee would like to thank all the members who put in so much hard work to make the show a success!

“Our next monthly meeting is on Thursday, September 13 when Mr Roger Hirons will be giving us a talk entitled ‘Unusual plants for the British Gardener’ - sounds interesting!

“It will be held at 7pm for a 7.30pm start in the Village Hall.”