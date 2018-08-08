Florence Park National Play Day ‘surpasses expectations’

Expectations were ‘surpassed’ when the National Play Day came to Florence Park, Chichester.

Play Day, a national initiative, consists of free events to encourage children and their families to play together and is held traditionally on the first Wednesday in August.

Children enjoyed various activities at the play day. Pic Steve Robards

The Chichester event, which was organised by Florence Park Community group and supported by Clarion Futures Communities and Chichester District Council, aimed to support the park, helping it to ‘flourish and develop’.

Jane Haskins, neighbourhood investment officer for South Clarion Futures, said the event attracted ‘more than 1,000 mums, dads, grannies, granddads and children’.

She added: “After the rain last year, we were hoping for better and we surpassed our expectations. Fantastic weather, great activities and lots of families enjoying themselves.

“We hope this will encourage more families to play together and enjoy the summer.”

Florence Park Play Day. Pic Steve Robards

Families were able to visit ‘Toms Talking reptiles’, with the chance to hold a Tarantula and stroke a snake.

They were also able to try out Capoeira, Rugby tots, Jiggy wrigglers and a balance bike course for the under 5s.

Other activities on offer included Willow Weaving, water play and crafts.

There was also a visit by a fire engine, with a ‘huge wave of people’ all welcoming the fire fighters and getting a chance to sit in the engine.

Peter Hamilton, chairman of the group, said the committee had ‘worked so hard’ on the event and they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the support.