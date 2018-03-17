Fontwell celebrates St Patrick's Day - preview and tips

All things Irish come into focus at Fontwell Park today as the track stages its annual St Patrick’s Raceday.

An afternoon of jump racing will be complemented by live Irish music, plenty of Guinness and a chance to see the Ireland-England Six Nations match on the big screen.

For racing fans, it will provide the perfect place to get their fix if they’re suffering withdrawal symptoms following the end of the Cheltenham Festival.

A card of seven races starts at 1.40pm and ends at 5.10pm.

Here's sports editor Steve Bone's selections - 1.40 Big Robin, 2.15 Bredon Hill Lad, 2.50 Naranja, 3.25 Three Faces West, 4.00 Itoldyou, 4.35 Be Daring, 5.10 Shoofly Milly.