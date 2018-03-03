Footballer’s inspirational visit to Central CE

Nathan Thompson, a footballer from Portsmouth FC, has paid a special visit to Central CE Academy.

On Thursday, February 22, kicking off at 2.30pm, Nathan gave an inspirational talk to the children and staff at the school about what it means to be part of a team, working together, thinking of others and team mates, following and respecting the leader.

Nathan also took part in a special presentation marking the schoolpupils’ work on the theme of democracy, which they have been undertaking in class.

Kim Huggett, head of schoo, said: “Nathan Thompson came to Central CE Academy to present our Class Captain badges .

“Nathan spoke to the whole school about how impressed he was with our democratic process of electing the class captains based on the formal election process used in our country.

“The Class Captains roles and responsibilities were decided by the whole School Community.

“This was part of our work on the British Value of Democracy.

“Nathan referred back to his childhood and his footballing history. He discussed with the children the definition of “teamwork”.

“He shared with the children how it felt to be part of a team but, in contrast how it felt to not be picked for a team and how important it was to remain committed.

“Each class teacher then presented their Class Captains to Nathan to be awarded with their badge.”