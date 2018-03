A man has been found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault at a music venue in Bognor Regis.

Sean Parker, 42, of Poulters Lane, West Tarring, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday and is due to be sentenced this Friday.

Sean Parker SUS-170708-102105001

The offences occurred in July and December 2016 at ‘Seafish’ in Aldwick Road, where Parker was a director.

The business closed on December 22, 2016 after breaching its licence.