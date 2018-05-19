Former Chichester MP to become peer

Former Chichester MP Andrew Tyrie could be appointed to the House of Lords.

The Conservative politician represented the constituency from 1997 until 2017 when he decided not to re-stand for election and was succeeded by Gillian Keegan.

He was most well-known for his work as the chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee.

He was named as the next chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a non-ministerial Government department which aims to make markets work for consumers, businesses and the economy, last month.

Mr Tyrie is expected to be on the list of new peers due to be announced formally later today.