Former Haslemere mayor receives the British Empire Medal

Raising more than £375,000 for charities and community projects in Haslemere has seen a former mayor awarded the British Empire Medal.

Mr Michael Barnes, 80, of Hedgehog Lane, was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to charity fundraising and the community.

His case study said; “He has been very active in his local community for over 20 years.

“He has raised in excess of £375,000 for a number of charities and local community projects.

“He is a focused and determined fundraiser, particularly for national charities including the Royal British Legion, where he managed the collections for 11 years.

“He raised record takings of approximately £150,000 over this time and in particular raised £26,122 in 2015 from a relatively small population of 11,000 which was a phenomenal amount for Haslemere.

“From 2000 to 2016, he was actively involved in Opera South, a registered charity based in Haslemere.

“It is run by volunteers and he raised funds by producing booklets to help advertise the activities of Opera South.

“He also served on the management committee for a number years.

“Additionally, from 1999 to 2003, he was part of Haslemere Town Council and was Town Mayor (2001-02).

“Some of his achievements in this time include, the installation of CCTV cameras in the town centre; provision of disabled toilet facilities in the Town Hall; a skateboard centre for young people; renovation of the War Memorial and the installation of a bronze bust of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 1 at the Charter Walk.”

Find out who else was honoured by the Queen at: https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/1.8526929