Former owner of Rogate pub charged with contravening food safety and hygiene provisions

The former business owner of a pub in Rogate has appeared in court charged with contravening food safety and hygiene provisions.

Andrew Standen, 53, who gave his address as The Horseshoe Inn in Arddleen, Powys, faces nine charges of contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene at Rogate, Petersfield, in a case brought by Chichester District Council.

Five of the charges were dated October 3, 2018, while four were dated October 22, 2018, on the charge street.

These include the accusation that he failed to ensure food premises were kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition, according to the document.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council confirmed the alleged offences took place at the White Horse pub in East Street, Rogate.

The offences do not relate to the current business owners, the spokesman confirmed.

Standen Leisure Holdings has also been charged with eight counts of contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene at Rogate, Petersfield, according to the charge sheet.

Five of these charges were dated October 3, 2018, while three were dated October 22, 2018, on the document.

Standen appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 4).

The case was adjourned until Friday, November 1.

