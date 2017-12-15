Former teacher sentenced for sex offences

A former teacher at Christ’s Hospital School, near Horsham, has been sentenced for historic sex offences against boys.

Peter Webb, 75, retired, of Kennedy Road, Dane End, Ware, Hertfordshire, was sentenced to a total of four years imprisonment at Hove Crown Court today (15 December) for a series of sexual offences against young boys while he was a teacher at the school more than 30 years ago.

Webb had admitted 11 offences of indecent assault against a total of four boys

One boy was assaulted three times, another on two occasions, another on five occasions, and the other on one occasion.

He pleaded not guilty to another alleged indecent assault against a fifth boy during the same period, and the court ordered this charge to remain on the court file.

The offences came to light when one of the victims contacted Sussex Police for the first time in November 2016. Police enquiries then identified the other victims.

Webb is now a registered sex offender for life.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to young people.

In May 2015, after a separate Sussex Police investigation, Webb had pleaded guilty to three offences of indecent assault on a boy then aged between 11 and 12, and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. He was made a registered sex offender for 10 years.

Sussex Police had full co-operation from management at the School during both investigations.