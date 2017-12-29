Former University of Chichester head in New Year Honours list

Clive Behagg, the former University of Chichester vice chancellor, is among those to be honoured in the new year.

Professor Behagg will be given an OBE for services to higher education and economic regeneration.

Others who will go to Buckingham Palace include John David Williams (MBE), the former clerk to the Lieutenancy of West Sussex; Anthony Peter Delahunty from Chichester (OBE); David Thompson (BEM) from Billingshurst; and Sussex Police constable Virginia Jupp (QPM).

Professor Behagg led the university with distinction from 2010 until stepping aside in April 2017.

He joined when it first formed in 1976 as a history lecturer and has been a major part of its evolution, as a merger between Bishop Otter and Bognor Regis Teacher Training colleges before it gained university status in 2005.

Speaking to the Observer when he retired after seven years at the helm, professor Behagg said: “It has been my privilege to play a role in all stages of the remarkable journey of this very special institution.

“Chichester stands out in today’s highly-competitive higher education sector because of the student experience that it offers.”

Mr Delahunty is a non-executive board member of the Marine Management Organisation and is being given an OBE for services to the fishing industry.

Mr Thompson is being bestowed with a BEM for services to the community in Billingshurst.

Accountant John Frederick Nelson, the former chairman of Lloyds of London, will also receive a CBE for services to the global promotion of British business and to diversity in the workplace.