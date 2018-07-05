Formula One star Valtteri Bottas leads the line at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood has announced the drivers and riders who will be taking on the the hallowed Goodwood Hillclimb at this year’s Silver Jubilee Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Valtteri Bottas is one of the standout names.

The 28-year-old driver is currently in sixth place in the Formula One standings and the Finnish star is sure to draw a crowd at the event as he returns to the festival for a second year.

Also returning from the world of Formula One are former world champions Jenson Button and Mika Hakkinen.

Racing icon Sir Jackie Stewart, who won the world championship three times, also returns to the track.

Stars from other disciplines set to tackle the hillclimb include six time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, American comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla and former wrestler Bill Goldberg.

