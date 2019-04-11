Four arrested after Chichester 'gun' scare

Four people have been arrested after a man was spotted carrying what was believed to be a firearm in Chichester on Monday (April 8).

Police were called after receiving reports of three men, one believed to be carrying a fire-arm, entering a property in Stephens Close at about 5pm.

Stephens Close, Chichester. Picture via Google Maps

A 15 and 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, all from Chichester, and a 20-year-old man from Southampton were all arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, police have said.

All four have been released on police bail until May 7.

