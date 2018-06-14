Four decades of charity cream teas celebrated at West Stoke Village Hall

The team at West Stoke Village Hall celebrated four decades of offering cream teas in aid of charity over the weekend.

June 10 saw a celebration of 40 years serving charity teas on Sundays. Different groups of volunteers have run these events, which are held through the summer months.

Ready to serve some tasty treats

Richard Warburton of the West Stoke Village Hall Committee said: “Records show that cream teas were first served in 1978. Since then, volunteers have been dishing up scones, tea and cake every Sunday in the summer months. The hall, which was, for some time, a school in the 19th century, was given to the community by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon was rather run down by the 1970s. After funds were raised to build extensions including a servery, cream teas were begun initially to raise funds for the hall. Now that the hall is successful enough to cover its costs the majority of teas are run for charities. This year’s eclectic good causes include Riding for the Disabled, the Snowdrop Trust, Kalahari Bushmen Support as well as local scouts and churches.

“The hall is situated close to Kingley Vale nature reserve and attracts regular visitors from as far afield as Portsmouth and Bognor Regis. Hikers and dog walkers use it for a pit-stop while many a peloton of cyclists has descended sending the kitchen into a flurry of scone slathering.

TDuring the week the hall is used for a range of activities such as a rehearsal space or hobby centre, or for children’s parties and even the odd wedding reception. The committee members put in many hours of their time to keep the hall viable and are running two cream teas in aid of the hall this year. Your continued support is much appreciated and if you haven’t visited us, why not come down between three and five pm and try our scones and delicious homemade cakes. We’re just at the top of Lye Lane at the junction of Downs Road in West Stoke.”