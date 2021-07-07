Four fire engines called to ‘deliberate’ Chichester fire

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire involving a derelict building on Terminus Rd in Chichester at 9.45pm.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester and two from Bognor Regis to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found the building well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels, two covering jets and a fog nail.

Fire crews at the scene in Terminus Road (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

“Firefighters remained at the scene turning over and damping down, with the last crew booking away from the scene at 12.30am.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, and Sussex Police have been informed.”