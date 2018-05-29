Frank’s walk in memory of his wife raises £5,000

A memorial walk in honour of a woman who died of a rare neurological condition has raised thousands for a charity to help those in a similar situation.

Frank James gathered family and friends for a 50-mile walk in aid of the Mulitple System Atrophy Trust from May 12 to May 18 in memory of his wife Joyce.

The couple, who met in Chichester and had close ties with the city, were married 51 years before Joyce died in September 2017 from the condition, which led to her only being able to communicate by blinking.

Frank hopes the funds for the MSA trust will help train healthcare professionals to help people with the rare condition.

The walking group, which included Frank’s daughters, brother and sister-in-law from Chichester, treked from Kingsand on Plymouth Sound to the Lost Gardens of Heligan to honour Joyce’s love of walking and gardening.

Frank said: “The walk took us seven days over some very spectacular terrain via Looe, Polperro, Fowey and Mevagissey.

“We have raised over £5,000 so far with contributions from people along the way, local businesses, friends and family all of whom I could never thank enough.”

Donate online to Frank’s page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frank-james1