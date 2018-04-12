Free travel campaign for children is launched

A Sussex firm has launched a ‘Splendid Trips’ free travel campaign for children.

Southern Transit has recently bought two new Enviro400 City double-decker buses and wants to put them to good use. As such, the company is inviting parents, teachers, and Sussex residents alike, to nominate schools and extra-curricular groups, who could benefit from free travel as part of its ‘Splendid Trips’ campaign.

Every other month, Southern Transit will review the nominations received. A lucky organisation will be rewarded with free return travel, on one of their new 72 seater Enviro400 City vehicles, to their choice of destination. Four free trips will be given away during the course of the year in May, July, October and December - a prize collectively worth more than £3,000.

In addition to the free travel, Southern Transit will also organise a unique surprise guest on the bus, themed to the respective trip of each winning organisation. So, if the youngsters are on their way to the Natural History Museum, they could be treated to a special talk from a palaeontologist on their way there. Or, if they are going to see a show in the West End, they could find themselves being serenaded by a musical theatre artist on their way home.

Anyone can nominate a school or extra- curricular group (Scouts, Brownies, youth and sports clubs etc) as long as the organisation is based in Sussex, and the trip they had planned takes place within one day and is within the South East of England.

Neil Bird, owner of Southern Transport, said: “Here at Southern Transit we are passionate about making sure every journey is a memorable and splendid trip. In today’s world, we’re all in a hurry to get from A to B, but we think you should be able to savour the journey as much as the destination.

“It is heart-breaking to think of the budget cuts our county’s schools are facing, and the effect it can potentially have on our children’s education. I remember my school outings as a child being the highlight of the academic year and it would be a terrible shame if today’s youngsters were unable to benefit from the same learning experiences outside of the classroom because the school’s purse-strings simply don’t allow it.

“Whilst I appreciate we cannot help every organisation, I hope that parents, teachers, and Sussex residents alike can see the benefits of our new ‘Splendid Trips’ campaign and I look forward to receiving the nominations.”

Nominations for the first ‘Trip & Treat’ should be emailed to southerntransit@pmwcom.co.uk or posted to Southern Transit’s Splendid Trips, c/o PMW Communications, Stane Court, Stane Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex. RH14 9HP. Every nomination should include the school or organisation’s name, contact details, planned trip destination and potential dates, along with the nominee’s contact details.

The closing date for the first round of nominations is midnight on Sunday, April 22.