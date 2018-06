A new application has been made to demolish the Co-op in Main Road, Southbourne.

Objections have been made by residents to the proposals over a loss of retail facilities in the area.

It follows a refusal of planning permission in May for the demolition of the store to make way for five homes.

See Chichester District Council planning application reference 18/01404/PNO

What do you think? Email news@chiobserver.co.uk