A funding boost for Bognor Rugby Football Club will go toward an ongoing project to bring female teams on board.

The £950, from CALA Homes, as part of the housebuilder’s new bursary scheme, will see shower and changing facilities modernised and improved at the club, which currently fields 15 teams across a range of age groups.

John Kennedy, CALA Homes regional managing director, said it was an ‘incredibly tough decision’ to make as it received ‘lots of amazing applications from many worthwhile causes’ but that the community element shone through.

Doug Millen, team manager, said: “This donation will enable us to eventually introduce a more private shower facility as well as a women’s changing area so that we will be ready for the introduction of women and girls rugby.”