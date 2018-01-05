Funding drive aims to raise £98k for new Bognor hostel

A funding drive has been launched to fund a 24 hour service to help the homeless in Bognor Regis.

It comes as Stonepillow are planning to open a new hostel for the town in April this year.

The hostel is set to offer increased bed spaces and the charity is currently trying to raise £98,000 in order to make the service provision 24 hours, instead of a night only hostel, to get more people off of the streets.

A skydive, on April 21, is among the events planned, to find out more see www.stonepillow.org.uk/restoring-hope-rebuilding-lives/

