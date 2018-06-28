Fundraiser to remember Angus from Tangmere

Angus Jones’s mother is asking for help raising funds to create a memorial to her son, who died in a collision on the A27.

The 17-year-old, who was involved in a collision with car on Monday last week, has been remembered as a talented actor and gentle soul.

In a Gofundme appeal, his mum Clare Dalgleish said she hoped to have something to remember Angus at Tangmere Aviation Museum, a place he loved.

Remaining funds will go towards Angus’ funeral costs and the Save Tangmere Tower campaign to restore the airfield’s derelict control tower.

Clare wrote: “Angus enjoyed spending a lot of time at Tangmere Aviation Museum and adored spending time with the old war heroes, listening with much patience and interest to their stories.

“Angus regularly walked around Tangmere aerodrome soaking up the history of this special place.

“Restoration of Tangmere control tower was also something Angus was very much looking forward to seeing completed in the future.

“Angus had a love of the war planes and vintage vehicles and retained an enormous amount of knowledge about many of them.

“The world has lost a true star, our handsome, talented boy.”

To donate, visit the Gofundme page here: www.gofundme.com/remembering-our-angus

The family has also given details of funeral arrangements for Angus: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/family-pay-tribute-to-teen-who-died-in-a27-collision-1-8544929