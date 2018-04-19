Fundraising event Just Walk calls for participants

Participants are needed for a sponsored walking event at Goodwood Racecourse this May.

Just Walk, set to talk place on Saturday, May 12, will be raising funds for Care for Veterans, a Worthing-based charity which provides care and rehabilitation to disabled ex-Service personnel. Participants can choose to walk either 10km, 20km, 30km, 40km or the big 60km.

Care for Veterans’ fundraising officer, Christine Gillott, and her partner, Andy Riches, are taking on the big 60km route.

Christine said: “Our veterans are a real inspiration; they face a physical challenge every day. Motivated by them we will be taking on our own physical challenge and hope to complete the 60km Just Walk to show our support.”

Entry is from £15, depending on the walking distance.

For more details, contact the Care for Veterans’ Fundraising Team on 01903 218444 or email christine.gillott@careforveterans.org.uk